It started with making Dubsmash videos of Nazriya’s dialogues from Raja Rani for Varsha Bollamma, who, now has two films ready for release, this Friday. After making her debut as the heroine in Sathuran (2015) and a small role in Sasikumar’s Vetrivel (2016), Varsha will next be seen in Yaanum Theeyavan and Ivan Yarendru Therikiratha.

“It quite scary that both my films are releasing on the same day,” commences Varsha, who signed up Ivan Yarendru Therikiratha first among the two. The actress still can’t believe that she has pulled off the role of a cop in the film. “Not even in my wildest dreams did I think that I would play a cop. When the director said I was going to do the role of a SI, I was taken aback. But it has come out really well.

As it was a comedy film, I am not really playing a particularly steely character nor did I have any action sequences.” The story revolves around the hero, played by Vishnu, who’s acted in many television soaps. The character he plays is born on Valentine’s Day but struggles to find a girlfriend. Talking about her role in the film which also stars Ishara Nair (famous for her role in Sathuranga Vettai), Varsha says, “All the characters have a comic shade and mine is the only one that’s slightly serious.”

The film has been in the pipeline for a long time and the actress explains, “It’s really hard for a small film to get released these days. If the film had had a bigger star cast, it would’ve seen the light of day earlier.”

Her other release, Yaanum Theeyavan, is an action-thriller based on real-life incidents, and Varsha plays a college student.

“The story is about the problems that occur to a girl after she elopes with her boyfriend,” she explains. “When I saw the script, I was completely shocked that something like this could happen. The story and the fact that it’s completely in contrast to what I’ve done in my life, convinced me to take up this film.”

On the team behind the film, she says, “It’s a young team, but unlike as is believed of work with such a team, there was hardly any time for play. All of us wanted to bring our a-game in front of the camera. This is also the debut film of Ashwin Jerome (the film’s male lead), but he was thoroughly prepared. It didn’t feel like I was working with a newcomer at all.”

Varsha has signed more projects: “I’ve completed my portions for Seemadurai which stars Geethan Britto and I’ve also got a yet-untitled horror film. It’ll be about the adventures of three men and a ghost.”