Knack Studios, a state-of-the-art post-production studio spread across 15,000 sq feet, was unveiled in the presence of Anirudh Ravichander and Hip Hop Tamizha Adhi.

Also launched was an initiative called The Madras Gig, in association with Sony Music, that is designed to encourage independent musicians.

Anirudh said, “There was no exclusive distribution system to expand our market when we started. Most of our jaming sessions were spent worrying about how there was no structure to really help put our work out there. But this could solve it.”