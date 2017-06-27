To ease the process of finding distributors and TV rights for films without the hassles of going through mediators, a team of entrepreneurs have joined hands to float a venture providing a common online platform to bid for films.

Bid Cinemas will first start work in the Kochi and Chennai film industries with tie ups with several leading production houses, including Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies. The company has several movies at the dubbing stage ready for the bidding process.

“Bid cinema is India’s first ever film bidding portal. It creates a bridge between producers, distributors and TV channels where we organise a transparent online platform to bid in an efficient manner convenient to all parties,” said Jeevan Eyyar, CEO of Bid Cinema. “We have done extensive research on the issues producers, distributors and TV networks face and tackled them.”

As an exclusive feature, producers post their new film information online, allowing distributors and channels to see what they are bidding for. Producers can choose the bid that works best for them and work out a deal. Once the deal is closed, Bid Cinema assists the distributor in reaching the producer and delivers exclusive facilities, including travel expenses.

“Transparency is the highlight of this venture and we make sure no hoaxes intrude into the procedure,” said Manju Krishna, the company’s CMO. “Bid Cinema offers a highly efficient platform where entities wishing to bid must register and go through several identity confirmation processes,” said Santhosh Thomas Alexander, CTO of Bid Cinemas.

“None of the identities of the bidders will be revealed until the highest bid is reached.” except entity grossed the bid, until highest rate turns up.” “I personally had a wonderful experience cooperating with Bid cinemas and had a firsthand exposure of this online platform. Their hospitality was excellent”, said Padma Shri Sundar Menon, distributor of Tamil Jayam Ravi-starrer Vanamagan in Kerala.

While producers struggle to reach television channels, Bid Cinema offers them a unified platform to exclusively interact with television channel heads and an easy arena to get bids from them. Bid Cinema has aims to get deals in the easiest and most convenient way for channels and producers.

“Our team is expecting a great acceleration in the future where we can be a platform for international films to exclusively distribute great films without any mediators,” said Jeevan.