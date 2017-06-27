Rumours are abuzz that Logesh Kanagaraj of Maanagaram fame is doing a film with Karthi, who’s busy with Theeran Adhigaram Ondru. When City Express contacted Logesh, he smiles: “Even I heard about this.

I have been reading such reports online. I am in the final stage of scripting this supernatural action thriller right now, but I haven’t met Karthi or narrated the script to him. It’s a single-hero subject set in Chennai.”

When asked if he’d bring in Karthi on board, he remains tight-lipped. “The official announcement will be made in a month and I can’t discuss more details,” he adds. This yet-to-be-titled film will be bankrolled by SR Prabhu’s Dream Warrior Pictures.