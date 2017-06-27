Actor Sivakarthikeyan’s next film, Velaikkaran, has kickstarted its overseas business.

24 AM Studios, the film’s production house, took to its twitter page and announced that AP International films had bagged the Singapore and Gulf rights while the USA rights were bagged by Atmus Entertainment.

The film, which marks Malayalam actor’s Fahadh Fasil’s debut in Kollywood, has a stellar cast that includes Nayanthara, Prakash Raj, Sneha, Thambi Ramaiah and RJ Balaji.

Anirudh Ravichander is the music director of this film, making this his fifth colloboration with the actor. Earmarked for a September 29 release, Velaikkaran marks the first time Sivakarthikeyan joins hands with Mohan Raja, whose last film was the superhit Thani Oruvan.