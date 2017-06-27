Yogi B sings the title track of VIP 2
After making a big-ticket comeback to Kollywood with Surviva for Ajith’s Vivegam, Yogi B has now crooned another important song: the title track Nada Da Raja for Dhanush’s VIP 2.
The hip-hop singer took to Twitter to share a photo of him with Dhanush and music director Sean Roldan and tweeted: “Honoured to work with Sean Roldan and collaborate once again wth Dhanush. Wishing the team and Soundarya Rajinikanth a big success for VIP 2.”
Yogi B has previously collaborated with Dhanush for the songs Porkkalam and Engeyum Eppothum in Aadukalam and Polladhavan respectively.