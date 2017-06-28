Following the audio launch of VIP 2, Dhanush has flown to Belgium to join the sets of his Hollywood film, The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir.

According to sources, this will be a month-long schedule and the actor-producer is expected to return by the first week of August.

On being part of the project, Dhanush said in a statement: “So happy to be a part of this film with collaborators from three continents, looking forward to an extraordinary journey ahead.”

The makers shot the first schedule in Mumbai around May. Directed by Ken Scott, the film has music by Nicolas Errera, and Amit Trivedi has composed two Hindi songs. The film also stars Uma Thurman in an important role.