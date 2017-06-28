R Kannan assisted Mani Ratnam for almost ten years—from Kannathil Muthamittal to Guru. And it is that experience, he says, that has given him the confidence to pursue quality scripts. Ivan Thanthiran, starring Gautham Karthik, RJ Balaji and Shraddha Srinath, is his sixth film in nine years.

The film talks about the plight of engineering students in the city, he says. “It’s not a serious film, but I’ve heard many stories (from my ADs) about how these young engineering graduates fail to make money. Even call taxi drivers earn `16,000 per month, and engineering graduates are paid just about the same. We have dealt with the college life of students in an engaging way,” he adds.

While Gautham Karthik and RJ Balaji play college dropouts, the story is also about reverse engineering. “If you visit Ritchie Street in Chennai, you’ll find many reverse engineers. Some of them can assemble just about anything. We shot a few portions there. It took two years for me to compile information and finalise the script.

The film has a bit of CG work as well.” When asked if he drew from life for his film, he laughs and says, “No, am not an engineering dropout, but RJ Balaji is an engineer (in real life).”

Speaking of the cast, he says he roped in Shraddha after seeing U-Turn. “She’s a wonderful performer. We’ve managed to get Super Subbarayan as the villain. He plays a role like the one G Umapathy did in Agni Natchathiram!”

Has he shown the film to Mani Ratnam yet? “No. But he’ll be watching it soon. I feel like a student, who’s going to write his public exams.”