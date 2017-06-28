From playing a minor role in Vasool Raja MBBS, to now making his debut as a producer with a project starring Vaibhav in the lead, Nitinsathyaa has evolved quite a bit in the industry. The actor, who’s also working as an executive producer for Saravana Rajan’s RK Nagar, produced by Venkat Prabhu, is quite kicked about his role in Pandigai, which is hitting the screens next month.

“I play the role of a 50-year-old Marwari guy, who supports Krishna (the protagonist). Feroz (the director) did a lot of hard work in making me look like the character. For me, the transformation was tough. I had to bulk up and colour my hair red. Even Venkat Prabhu couldn’t recognise me,” he laughs.

Though the makers of Pandigai initially told Nitin that it would take only four days to finish his portions, he had to spend 12 days on it. “After Raman Thediya Seethai, I found Pandigai challenging. We shot a few portions in Vetri Theatre with around 200 junior artistes. I did exactly what Feroz wanted me to do. After the end of one scene, I got thunderous applause,” he recalls.

Nitin wants to take a break from acting and focus on production. “That’s why I’m only taking care of the production work in RK Nagar. This will help me when I go on to produce films eventually. We’re done with 25 per cent of the shoot. We thought of filming in Puducherry, but got to shoot in RK Nagar itself. It’s going to be a fun film,” he tells us.

Nitin believes that when actors become producers, they tend to have more control over the film. “That’s why I’ve launched Friday Magic Entertainment. We will encourage budding talent. The idea is to make my team believe in the film. I won’t be acting in the films that I produce.”

The actor doesn’t mind doing small roles like in Si-3. “Nobody would have expected to see me play a hacker. I’ve been here for more than 13 years; I know what I can and can’t do. I am open to even villainous roles. The role can be small, but it should have an impact on the story.”

Does he have a dream role? “They say my eyes are attractive. Someday, I hope to play a visually-challenged person,” he says.