Music director D Imman has introduced many talents to the film industry, and the latest to join this list is auto driver Ramesh. The composer shared this information on his microblogging page.

“Proud to introduce Singer Ramesh for a folk song in Pothuvaaga En Manasu Thangam. An auto driver to a playback singer! Stands as an inspiration.”

The audio for the Udhayanidhi Stalin-starrer is released today and the film directed by Thalapathy Prabhu has Nivetha Pethuraj, Parthiepan, and Soori in important roles. Ramesh has previously participated on a popular reality show.