The team of Kaala has been shooting in Mumbai during the last month, and according to sources, the work will be coming to a close today. So far, major action sequences have been shot in and around Dharavi. And up next, the makers will head to Chennai in mid-July to resume the next schedule.

“We have been erecting a huge set on the outskirts of the city, which bears the likeness of the Dharavi sslum. It has been constructed on a whopping budget,” the source reveals. “The Mumbai experience was terrific. Most of the portions have been shot live on real locations as Ranjith felt that’s the way to enhance the overall experience. We had to manage the crowd and also, had to be cautious about pictures not getting leaked online.”

Also starring Huma Qureshi, Anjali Patil, Samuthirakani and Pankaj Tripathi, the project marks the second time collaboration of Ranjith and Rajinikanth after Kabali. A few reports suggest that veteran actor Nana Patekar will play a ruthless politician. Being bankrolled by Wunderbar Films, the film has music by Santhosh Narayanan.