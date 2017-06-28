We had reported that filmmaker Sudha Kongara of Irudhi Suttru fame was working on a script.

The last time we contacted her, she said she couldn’t yet reveal if she would approach Sivakarthikeyan or Vijay Sethupathi to play the lead.

Now, reliable sources say that she has been in talks with Suriya, who’s awaiting the release of Vignesh Shivn’s Thaana Serndha Koottam. Sudha was also one of the guests for the audio launch of Magalir Mattum audio launch, produced by Suriya’s 2D Entertainment.

Nothing, however, has been finalised yet. Up next for Suriya will be a film with Selvaraghavan.