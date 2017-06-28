It has been more than a year since Vemel had any release, and his last film, Mannar Vagera, has been lying in the cans for quite some time now.

The latest rumour is that he has signed his next with debutant Muthukumar. It is also believed that Varalaxmi Sarathkumar has been approached to play the heroine.

Should the rumours turn out to be true, this film would mark a return for Varalaxmi to the rural genre after Bala’s Tharai Thappattai.