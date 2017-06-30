After Shruti Haasan walked out of Sundar C’s ambitious project, Sangamithra, the makers have been in talks with a few heroines, and it looks like Hansika will bag the lead role. Though we haven’t received any official confirmation, a reliable source tells us that the actress has been approached for the role, but hasn’t given the nod yet.

Currently, the team is in Hyderabad for pre-production work, and is busy finalising the props and costumes. It is expected that shooting will begin from November. To be produced by Sri Thenandal Films, the film features Jayam Ravi and Arya, besides music director AR Rahman, production designer Sabu Cyril and cinematographer Tirru.

Sundar C and Hansika have earlier collaborated in projects including Aranmanai, Aranmanai-2 and Ambala. In fact, in an early interview, Sundar C had mentioned that Hansika is “his lucky charm.”