CHENNAI: Actress Vijayalakshmi, who has donned the producer's hat with upcoming Tamil action thriller "Pandigai", says the experience of delivering a highly satisfying product has given her the confidence to produce more films.

"Pandigai" is directed by Vijayalakshmi's husband Feroz.

"Feroz was originally supposed to make the film for another producer. For various reasons, the project never took off and we were wasting time. This is when I decided to step in and own the project. Even though it was a shaky start, the final product was satisfying," Vijayalakshmi told IANS.

The film has given her confidence to continue as a producer.

"Initially, I was under a lot of pressure. I didn't know a lot of things and each day on the sets was a challenge. There would be a new problem and before you deal with it, there would be another," she said.

"Feroz and I fought a lot through the course of shoot on various things but the final product has given me lot of confidence. I will produce four more films or more," she added.

On the experience of turning a producer, Vijayalakshmi said it was a tough decision.

"When I decided to become an actor, everybody around me supported my decision. My family and my friends were very supportive. The same people were completely against my decision to become a producer. But I still went ahead because I had faith in my husband," she said.

Slated for release on July 7, "Pandigai" stars Krishna Kulasekaran and Anandi.