Prabhas, who is working on Sujeeth Reddy’s action-entertainer Saaho, will work with Prabhudheva next, according to rumours.

The actor-choreographer had earlier said that he’d love to direct the Baahubali-fame actor sometime soon. He was quoted saying that Prabhas was his dear friend, and that they’ve known each other quite well from the time he started making films in Telugu and Tamil.

It isn’t clear if their collaboration will be a Telugu-only project or Telugu-Hindi bilingual. One may recall that Prabhas did a cameo in Prabhudheva’s Hindi film, Action Jackson.