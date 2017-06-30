CHENNAI: Well-known vocalist 'Soolamangalam' Jayalakshmi has passed away, sources said today.

The 80-year-old Jayalakshmi died at her residence here last night due to age-related ailments, her publicist said.

Along with her sister Rajalakshmi, who pre-deceased her in 1992, the duo were popularly known as the 'Soolamangalam sisters.' They had rendered several devotional songs, including the famous 'Kandha Shashti Kavasam' rendition on lord Muruga.

The sisters were born to Karnam Ramaswami Ayyar and Janaki Ammal at Soolamangalam near Thanjavur.