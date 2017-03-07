The much anticipated trailer of Baahubali: The Conclusion will be released in the third week of March, and the team is yet to zero in on a date.

According to a source from the film’s unit, the makers have come up with an agenda which they want to achieve when the trailer is released.

“They want it to be the most viewed trailer ever. It will be released in four languages on the same day and they want each trailer to trend online and they’re going all out to make it happen,” the source told CE.

The team has been working on the trailer edit over the past week and they’ve locked three versions already. “Following Rajamouli’s inputs, the team will work on the final version which will be locked and released.

Asked if the trailer will be launched in a lavish event, the source said, “There will be two launch events.

The first one will be in Hyderabad and the next one in Mumbai. Both the events might happen on the same day. A call regarding the same is yet to be officially taken.”



With the film due for release on April 28, the makers want to aggressively promote the film. Starring Rana Daggubati, Prabhas Anushka and Tamannaah, the film will have a simultaneous release in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam.