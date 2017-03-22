No Bollywod dreams for Kajal Aggarwal

S Subhakeerthana By

Express News Service

Call it maturity or clarity of thought, Kajal Aggarwal sounds every bit like a student focused on the learning curve. Though it has been more than a decade since she ventured into acting, she “doesn’t feel like it”. The actor says she’s in the best phase of her career now. “I have always wanted to be a good performer than being a mere actor. I still have the same energy and enthusiasm while signing films,” she smiles. Excerpts follow: You made your debut in Tamil in 2008…how do you feel now? Honestly, nothing has changed drastically. I am pretty much the same, except I have learnt to be more patient (laughs). I’ve realised that I have evolved as a better actor with every film.

I’ve made mistakes from the past and I am rectifying them. I am clearer about my strengths and weaknesses. Also, I feel that the learning process should never end. I am open to knowing things and experimenting. I want to grow as a person constantly. I don’t want to stop. Ever. Which industry are you most comfortable in – Tamil or Telugu? I understand Tamil, but I don’t speak the language fluently. My Telugu is definitely better than my Tamil, as it is a bit similar to Hindi. But the language doesn’t really matter. Your next is Vivegam. What can audience expect? I cannot share anything about my character yet, but it will be different from my previous ones.

I’ll be leaving to Siberia this week for the last schedule. I will be there for 20 days. This is going to be the longest schedule so far. What’s the best thing about Ajith and your director, Siva? Both are fabulous to work with. This is the first time I am pairing up with Ajith. He’s a wonderful co-artiste, genuine and down to earth. He’s a great human being and that reflects on the work he does. Siva is a powerhouse of talent. He’s focused on what he wants. I like how he pays attention to minute details in the script. Are you working on any Telugu film? I am occupied with a film (tentatively titled) Nene Raju Nene Mantri that has Rana Daggubati in the lead. It’s an interesting, hard-hitting political drama. Are you happy with the roles that are coming your way? Earlier, I wasn’t satisfied. I was looking for more substantial roles. I used to seek better roles and films, and I achieved them.

I don’t want to be a part of many films. On the whole, the situation has become a lot better than before — in terms of content, presentation and execution. Why is Bollywood not your focus? I keep telling my friends and family that I was born into the wrong family (chuckles). I am a pucca South Indian at heart. I like the cuisines here. I feel that I belong to the South. I am happy being here. I was offered Hindi films, but I am keen on doing Tamil and Telugu films. When I am getting good offers here, I don’t see a reason to go to Bollywood.

It’s a conscious choice that I have made. I don’t have to compromise on the quality of films just because it’s Bollywood! Any wishlist? I would love to work with Mani Ratnam and Rajinikanth. What do you look for before signing a film? My character and its importance in the story. The screen space doesn’t really matter. I am cool as long as my role is justified. Over a period of time, I have learnt what I want. I am in a position to choose my roles. I want to explore more and deliver better films, better performances. I go by the script mostly and my instinct. Any role that I am doing has to be well-defined. I don’t want to simply run around trees and vanish! Initially, I feared being typecast but it took me a while to get over it. Any dream role? I have been a part of historical films, commercial flicks and others. I would love to do an action film, where I get to do stunts without using a body double. Also I would love