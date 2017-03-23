Life has come to a full circle for Raj Kiran, who is playing the lead in Dhanush’s directorial debut Power Paandi. The actor’s father Kasthuri Raja introduced Raj Kiran as a hero in En Rasavin Manasile in 1991. “Dhanush could have easily done a film with Superstar, but he didn’t. He was particular on having me on board. It feels great,” says Raj Kiran. CE has a quick chat with him. Excerpts follow.

Why haven’t we seen you in many films?

I have done only limited films in my career, though I have been in the industry for many years. I am not here for money. To me, work satisfaction is more important than anything else. Even now, I didn’t choose Power Paandi; it chose me. I play the role of a stunt master in the film.

What is Power Paandi all about?

Power Paandi has a strong message, which highlights the importance of relationships. Like they say, old is gold. Times are changing fast and values are eroding. Elders are often being ignored. They are denied love, affection, equality and everything. In most households, a person above 60 is treated as a piece of furniture. Politicians, bureaucrats and the rich enjoy their life even after 60. But what about rest of the population? Youngsters think we don’t have a life, literally. In fact, we aren’t even allowed to speak our mind. They forget we have emotions too. They don’t respect our thoughts, feelings and ideas. This film will showcase those aspects.

How was your experience working with Dhanush and team?

He’s a fantastic actor and a natural director. The film is not an emotional one as I am in it (laughs). You’ll see a different Raj Kiran in Power Paandi. On sets, Dhanush made me comfortable. Also, I listened to the songs. Sean Roldan has done a fabulous job, and his songs will reminds us of Ilaiyaraaja. We shot extensively in Chennai. I have two songs and two fight scenes. Over all, it was a satisfying experience. Dhanush will be seen as the younger version of my character in the flashback. I know what you’re going to ask next. Do we resemble at all? You know, when I was 19, I used to look like Dhanush...well, somewhat (grins sheepishly). There’s this scene in the film where one of my old friends ask me, “Enna pa romba maarita.” (You’ve changed a lot). I tell him that I used to have a sharp nose when I was young. After I got into fighting, it became blunt. (Chuckles)

Is direction on cards again?

I am thinking of directing a sequel to En Rasavin Manasile. But direction is not easy. It’s pretty stressful. I used to smoke 160 cigarettes when I directed films around 90s. Now, it has reduced to 20. (smiles).