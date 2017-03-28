Home Entertainment Tamil

Vijay Sethupathi out of Vada Chennai?

Vijay Sethupathi, who was set to play a cameo in the Vetrimaaran trilogy, has reportedly walked out of the project due to date issues.

Published: 28th March 2017 10:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2017 05:55 PM   |  A+A-

Vijay Sethupathi

By Express News Service

Vijay Sethupathi, who was set to play a cameo in the Vetrimaaran trilogy, has reportedly walked out of the project due to date issues. ​

Trade buzz is that the actor had allocated dates for the film, but the shoot kept getting postponed.

As Vada Chennai’s dates clashed with his other projects, the actor supposedly was left with no choice but to walk out.

The second schedule, believed to be the longest in the film, is set to happen during the coming weeks, with the film eyeing a release later this year.

Grapevine is that things remain amicable between Dhanush and him. When we contacted Vijay Sethupathi for clarification, he refused to comment.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Tamil news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp