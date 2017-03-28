Vijay Sethupathi out of Vada Chennai?

By Express News Service

Vijay Sethupathi, who was set to play a cameo in the Vetrimaaran trilogy, has reportedly walked out of the project due to date issues. ​

Trade buzz is that the actor had allocated dates for the film, but the shoot kept getting postponed.

As Vada Chennai’s dates clashed with his other projects, the actor supposedly was left with no choice but to walk out.

The second schedule, believed to be the longest in the film, is set to happen during the coming weeks, with the film eyeing a release later this year.

Grapevine is that things remain amicable between Dhanush and him. When we contacted Vijay Sethupathi for clarification, he refused to comment.

