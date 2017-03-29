The big-budget period fi lm, Sangamithra, was to go on fl oors by April this year with the makers planning to shoot it as a Tamil- Telugu bilingual.

And now, its cinematographer, Sudeep, has reportedly walked out, citing date issues, on account of the delay encountered in the making of his other fi lm, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati.

He confi rmed as much on his Twitter account: “Really sad to step out of Sangamithra. Love to the gorgeous team.” The fi lm, starring Jayam Ravi, Arya and Shruti Haasan, will have music by A.R. Rahman.