Rajini’s next not based on Haji Mastan, say makers

While there has been a lot of speculation that Rajinikanth’s next with Pa Ranjith might be based on the life of Haji Mastan, Dhanush’s Wunderbar Films, which is producing the film, has put out an official statement clarifying that the film is, in fact, not based on the life of the gangster.

Haji Mastan was known as a notorious smuggler, film financier and real estate businessman. He was also considered a leader for the Tamil-speaking people in Mumbai.

This clarification has come shortly after Sundar Shaekhar, Haji Mastan’s adopted son, sent a legal notice to Rajinikanth asking him not to depict his father as a ‘smuggler and an underworld don’. In order to put the rumours to rest, the production company has said through its statement that the story is set in Mumbai but has nothing to do with the life of Haji Mastan or any other personality. Pa Ranjith, too, has confirmed to various sources that the film isn’t based on real-life incidents of Mastan and has also tweeted the same via his official Twitter page.