Home Entertainment Tamil

An actress who doesn’t flinch from controversy

Pon Swathi, who plays an actress in filmmaker Velu Prabhakaran’s Oru Iyakkunarin Kadhal Diary, is glad she followed her gut instinct and agreed to be part of the film.

Published: 30th May 2017 11:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2017 04:17 AM   |  A+A-

By K Sudha
Express News Service

Pon Swathi, who plays an actress in filmmaker Velu Prabhakaran’s Oru Iyakkunarin Kadhal Diary, is glad she followed her gut instinct and agreed to be part of the film.

“Now that it is all over, I can tell you I am relieved. When the call came from the director, I wasn’t really surprised, as I’d done a small part in the director’s previous film, Kadhal Arangam. He’d promised me then that he would keep me in mind for a bigger project,” she says. “He was candid enough to tell me that some popular actresses had turned the film down. I heard the script and went into a shell, unnerved by the steamy scenes, including a kissing scene, which were essential for the story.”

Swathi says that the director was smart to have a minimal number of unit members on the sets of the shoot. “This made it less stressful for me,” she says. “The film depicts the relationship of a 37-year-old man with a 20-something girl. Once I slipped into character and got the hang of it, things fell into place. Velu Prabhakaran sir knows how to extract the best out of an artiste. At the end of it all, I was really happy to have accepted the role. It’s the sort of learning you don’t get out of teaching manuals.”

The actress, who played a transgender character in her debut movie Narthagi, said tough situations bring out her best. “I didn’t know Bharatanatyam, but the character demanded it.”
Having worked as a child artiste in over 50 films in Tamil and Telugu, Swathi has had a small stint in television too.
“I am learning the ropes and am also hoping to turn cinematographer in the future. An actress has a short shelf life, but only when you are in front of the camera,” she smiles.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Tamil news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp