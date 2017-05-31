Rajesh and Santhanam team up again

S Subhakeerthana By

Express News Service

Director Rajesh will once again work with Santhanam for his next. “I’ve narrated the complete script to Santhanam and we will start shooting from either July or August.

He’s presently busy with Odi Odi Uzahiakanum, Sakka Podu Podu Raja and Mannavan Vanthanadi. Once he finishes these commitments, we will start work on our project. Talks are on with a few heroines, but nobody has been finalised yet,” says Rajesh.

Sri Thenandal Films will produce this yet-untitled film, which Rajesh says will be “commercially-viable. I’ve penned the story to suit Santhanam’s image. I know what he expects from me as a filmmaker. He’s been a part of all of my films, as a comedian, except Kadavul Irukaan Kumaru. Now, I am looking forward to working with him as a hero.”