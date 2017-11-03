Home Entertainment Tamil

Prakash Raj backs Kamal Haasan on 'Hindu extremism'

Actor-filmmaker Prakash Raj on Friday supported actor Kamal Haasan's views on "Hindu extremists".

Published: 03rd November 2017 04:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2017 04:53 PM   |  A+A-

Prakash Raj, Kannada, actor

Prakash Raj

By IANS

CHENNAI: Actor-filmmaker Prakash Raj on Friday supported actor Kamal Haasan's views on "Hindu extremists".

"If instilling fear in the name of religion... culture... morality is not terrorizing... then what is it. Just asking," tweeted Prakash Raj, a popular name in the Kannada, Telugu and Tamil film industries.

In an accompanying post titled "To whomsoever it may concern", Prakash Raj wrote: "If abusing and manhandling young couples on the streets of my country in the name of morality is not terrorizing... If taking law into hands and lynching people on slightest doubt of cow slaughter is not terrorizing... If trolling with abuse, threat... to silence even a slightest voice of dissent is not terrorizing... Then what is terrorizing... Just asking."

His comment came after Kamal wrote in a Tamil magazine that earlier rightwing Hindus used to argue but without indulging in violence. But as their "cunningness" started to fail, they began to resort to violence.

"Extremism has spread into their camp as well," said Kamal, who is said to be preparing for a political plunge. "This extremism is not a victory or progress to those who call themselves Hindus."

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Tamil news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Prakash Raj Kamal Haasan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Humane Express: 'Anandam' - Inspiring story of an extraordinary old age home
Image used for representational purpose only (File | PTI)
Students and heath officials in Vishakhapatnam get to the streets to do a rally on #WorldAidsDay
Gallery
Ads from 1947: When Annie Besant advertised a soap...
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and rem
#DilliChalo: Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp