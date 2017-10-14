Home Entertainment Tamil

'I got detained by authorities for carrying knives'

This weekly column brings to you a promising assistant director, and their aspirations

By S Naagarajan
Why filmmaking? How did your journey commence?
After graduating with a degree in Visual Communications, I pursued a course in Visual Effects at Maya Academy. I made a short film titled Idam Porul Eval and submitted that to Vijay Milton’s office. I got a call from his office and thus began my journey.

What’s the oddest thing you have done as an
assistant director?
There is one I will never forget. We had to travel to Rajasthan for a shoot and needed to carry some knives as props. Just before boarding, I got detained and grilled by the authorities. Thankfully, it all ended well.

What do you like the most about Vijay Milton’s style of filmmaking?
Precise framing. I love how he frames his shots. I’ve also learnt from him how to innovate with limited resources.

What’s an area of filmmaking you are having a tough time with?
Dance sequences which involve a lot of  junior artistes. It’s a monumental task to get them all in sync.

Who’s a director you wish to work with?
Gautham Vasudev Menon. Also, Anurag Kashyap.

What are your future and upcoming projects?
I have finished scripting an action thriller.

Vignesh Ramanathan with Vijay
Milton

Debut films are often the result of compromises. What’s one area you will never be willing to compromise on?
I guess I am ready to make compromises with regards to locations. I cannot compromise on any other aspects.

Who’s the dream cast of your debut film?
Dulquer Salmaan and Vikram

Have you ever been star-struck?   
Yes, when I met Vikram. He never loses his cool and is really down to earth.

Vignesh Ramanathan
Director(s) worked with: Vijay Milton
 Films worked on: 10 Endrathukulla, Kadugu, Goli Soda 2
Key responsibilities: Assisting with managing all departments

