‘I got detained by authorities for carrying knives’

S Naagarajan By

Express News Service

Why filmmaking? How did your journey commence?

After graduating with a degree in Visual Communications, I pursued a course in Visual Effects at Maya Academy. I made a short film titled Idam Porul Eval and submitted that to Vijay Milton’s office. I got a call from his office and thus began my journey.

What’s the oddest thing you have done as an

assistant director?

There is one I will never forget. We had to travel to Rajasthan for a shoot and needed to carry some knives as props. Just before boarding, I got detained and grilled by the authorities. Thankfully, it all ended well.

What do you like the most about Vijay Milton’s style of filmmaking?

Precise framing. I love how he frames his shots. I’ve also learnt from him how to innovate with limited resources.

What’s an area of filmmaking you are having a tough time with?

Dance sequences which involve a lot of junior artistes. It’s a monumental task to get them all in sync.

Who’s a director you wish to work with?

Gautham Vasudev Menon. Also, Anurag Kashyap.

What are your future and upcoming projects?

I have finished scripting an action thriller.

Vignesh Ramanathan with Vijay

Milton

Debut films are often the result of compromises. What’s one area you will never be willing to compromise on?

I guess I am ready to make compromises with regards to locations. I cannot compromise on any other aspects.

Who’s the dream cast of your debut film?

Dulquer Salmaan and Vikram

Have you ever been star-struck?

Yes, when I met Vikram. He never loses his cool and is really down to earth.

Vignesh Ramanathan

Director(s) worked with: Vijay Milton

Films worked on: 10 Endrathukulla, Kadugu, Goli Soda 2

Key responsibilities: Assisting with managing all departments