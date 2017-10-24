Law students offer Rs 1 crore if 'Mersal' team can prove Singapore gives free medical care

By PTI

COIMBATORE: A section of law students here today offered Rs one crore to the producers of the film 'Mersal' and actor Vijay, if they proved that Singapore is providing free medical care.

If they failed to prove, the producer and Vijay should give them Rs one crore for giving wrong information to the public through their film without any basis, the students said in a petition submitted to police today.

A dialogue in the film says medical care is free in Singapore, which was incorrect, they said.

By giving false information, the film was inciting the people against the Government, they said.

Stating that the film also wanted to construct hospital in the places of temple, thus speaking ill against Hindu places of worship, the students said that the actor denigrated the sanctity of the shrines by entering with chappals on.

In view of this, police should register a case against the director, actors Vijay and Vadivelu and the producers Thenandal Films for giving false information and hurting the sentiments of Hindus, they said.

Meanwhile, Hindu Makkal Katchi president, Arjun Sampath also took serious objection the way the film has projected the digital India and GST.

The BJP had protested against the film over dialogues allegedly flaying the GST.

Tamil Nadu BJP leaders, including state unit chief Tamilisai Soundararajan and national secretary H Raja, have strongly opposed references to the GST in the just-released Tamil movie and claimed dialogues in it were "highly inappropriate.