Home Entertainment Tamil

Law students offer Rs 1 crore if 'Mersal' team can prove Singapore gives free medical care

A section of law students here today offered Rs one crore to the producers of the film 'Mersal' and actor Vijay, if they proved that Singapore is providing free medical care.

Published: 24th October 2017 08:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th October 2017 03:07 AM   |  A+A-

Vijay in Mersal.

By PTI

COIMBATORE: A section of law students here today offered Rs one crore to the producers of the film 'Mersal' and actor Vijay, if they proved that Singapore is providing free medical care.

If they failed to prove, the producer and Vijay should give them Rs one crore for giving wrong information to the public through their film without any basis, the students said in a petition submitted to police today.

A dialogue in the film says medical care is free in Singapore, which was incorrect, they said.

By giving false information, the film was inciting the people against the Government, they said.

Stating that the film also wanted to construct hospital in the places of temple, thus speaking ill against Hindu places of worship, the students said that the actor denigrated the sanctity of the shrines by entering with chappals on.

In view of this, police should register a case against the director, actors Vijay and Vadivelu and the producers Thenandal Films for giving false information and hurting the sentiments of Hindus, they said.

Meanwhile, Hindu Makkal Katchi president, Arjun Sampath also took serious objection the way the film has projected the digital India and GST.

The BJP had protested against the film over dialogues allegedly flaying the GST.

Tamil Nadu BJP leaders, including state unit chief Tamilisai Soundararajan and national secretary H Raja, have strongly opposed references to the GST in the just-released Tamil movie and claimed dialogues in it were "highly inappropriate.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Tamil news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mersal row Vijay Mersal Vijay Atlee Mersal controversy BJP Mersal Tamilisai Soundrajan H Raja Vishal law students Singapore medical care Mersal dialogues GST Mersal Mersal doctors

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp