By Online Desk

Nivin Pauly's next film is a Tamil drama called "Richie", and it is all set to hit the box office on December 1st.

The news spread virally on Twitter under the hashtag #Richie.

The movie is directed by Gautham Ramachandran and it also stars "Yaanji" girl Shraddha Srinath, Nataraja Subramani, and Prakash Raj.

The film is official remake of Rakshith Shetty's Kannada classic cult film "Ulidavaru Kandanthe."

Watch the official teaser: