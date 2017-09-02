CHENNAI: Actor Vijay Sethupathi says he didn't take music lessons to play a music director in his latest Tamil release "Puriyatha Puthir", a thriller about the lack of privacy in our lives due to technology.

"Even though my director suggested that I could take music lessons, I wasn't quite interested. I just went with the flow on the sets. I know to play the guitar and we managed with that to shoot some crucial scenes," Vijay told IANS.

In the film, he got to display his guitar playing skills in a scene.

"In a college cultural scene, I had to play the guitar. I actually played it in front of over 300 students. Honestly, I was slightly nervous in that scene," he recalled.

Directed by Ranjit Jeyakodi, the film has released after a long delay.

Asked if he thinks the delay might affect the film's prospects at the box office, Vijay said, "The fact that the film has managed to release is a sign of success. The film talks about the malicious side of human heart and how technology has ruined our privacy."

Vijay's next big release is "Karuppan", in which he will be seen in a full-blown rural avatar.

He also has "Junga", "Aneethi Kathaigal", "96" and "Oru Nalla Naal Paathu Solren".

This year, he makes his Telugu debut in Chiranjeevi starrer "Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy".