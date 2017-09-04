Amala Paul who was at the audio launch of Thiruttu Payale 2, said she’d love to work with the team once again. The actress thinks it’s one of the best roles she has played in her career.

“I should really thank director Susi Ganesan for the opportunity and I woulnd’t mind doing another film with his team,” she said. “More than the film and its story, I was thrilled to get to work with the team.”

Amala is paired with Bobby Simha in the film, which has Prasanna playing the villain. “It was fun to work with Bobby. There were scenes in which we had to be intimate. But he was shy. He is a very committed actor.”

Produced by AGS Entertainment, the film, which has music by Vidyasagar and revolves around the issue of privacy in today’s digital world, is a sequel to the 2006 hit Thiruttu Payale.