Vijay Deverakonda

as Arjun Reddy

Rumours were rife that Dhanush has bought the rights for the Tamil remake of Arjun Reddy, which has released to rave reviews.

Some even reported that Dhanush is likely to do the lead role himself. But CE learns that these are untrue. A source from Dhanush’s Wunderbar Films reveals that “no talks have been initiated.”

Earlier, there were speculations that Dhanush would be remaking Barfi in Tamil. But the actor clarified to us that he was not doing it even though he “loved the original.”

The story of the film revolves around the life of an intelligent medico who suffers from anger management issues.