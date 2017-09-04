CHENNAI: Actor Bobby Simhaa, who hasn't had a hit film to his credit in a long time, says the dry spell will end with upcoming Tamil thriller "Thiruttu Payale 2", which he sees as his comeback film.

Last seen in a memorable role in 2014 Tamil crime comedy "Jigarthanda", Bobby has since then starred in over half a dozen films but hasn't been able to deliver a hit.

"This is a very important film of my career. I see it as a comeback and I'm quite confident about the film," Bobby told IANS.

He plays a police officer in the film, which is directed by Susi Ganesan.

"I was in college when the first part had released. I remember really liking the film. To be part of the franchise a decade later with Susi sir feels really special. This project will give me the right platform to shine," he said.

Produced by AGS Entertainment, the film also stars Amala Paul and Prasanna as the antagonist.