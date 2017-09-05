We had told you earlier that lyricist-actor Arunraja Kamaraj is turning director with a film based on women’s cricket.

The latest information is that cricketers Snehal Pradhan and Devika Palshikar have agreed to share their inputs for the film.

Arunraja tells CE, “I am done with the scripting work and I’ll be meeting Devika in Pune next week.

She is an assistant coach for the Indian side and has also represented the team in many ODI matches. She’s quite happy to provide insights on training sessions and other aspects about cricket, as she feels there aren’t many films based on women cricketers.”

Currently, Arunraja is on the lookout for a female lead for his film, who can act and play cricket as well. “It seems very hard to find one. I know it’s a rare combination. I guess I’ll choose an actress, and then train her to play cricket,” he says, adding that he doesn’t need his lead actress to know Tamil.

“She just has to be under 22,” he says.“The story is also about the bond between a father and a daughter,” adds Arunraja.

Once the team finalises the heroine, they’ll zero in on the actor for the role of her father.