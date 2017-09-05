Arvind Swami who has recently wrapped up the shooting for Bhaskar Oru Rascal, is hitting the gym in order to get in shape for Vanangamudi in which he plays a police officer. The actor who is active on Twitter, recently tweeted, “Been on a gruelling workout and diet for an episode in Vanangamudi.”

The film marks his second collaboration with director Selva, almost two decades after their first film, Pudhayal. Vanangamudi also stars Simran, Ritika Singh, Nandita Sweta and Chandini Tamilarasan.

D Imman will be composing the songs for the film. Arvind Swami also has Sathuranga Vettai 2 and Naragasooran in the pipeline.