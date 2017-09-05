AMR Ramesh, who directed Shaam’s Oru Melliya Kodu, is currently working on a film based on DIG Roopa’s experiences as supervisor of the Bengaluru prison where Sasikalaa is jailed. We hear the filmmaker has approached Nayanthara and Anushka Shetty to play Roopa in the film.

The director is in the process of researching the subject, and has already spoken to Roopa, who has no qualms about revealing details. Our sources say the heroine hasn’t been finalised yet. “It will take at least another month to finish the final script, and only then will the other details be settled.”



The source added, “Ramesh has generally displayed a knack for choosing hard-hitting stories inspired from real life. Even his Oru Melliya Kodu was inspired from real-life incidents.” Meanwhile, we learn that this biopic will focus on the jail episode with some portions about Roopa’s life thrown in as well. “Ramesh will be meeting some CID officers before drafting the final script.”