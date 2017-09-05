Recently we reported that Vemal might return for the sequel of the super-hit comedy film Kalakalappu. While that’s yet to be confirmed, sources now say that the actor has given his nod to two other projects.

It’s speculated that the Vaagai Sooda Vaa star will collaborate with director Vasanthamani of Vetrivel fame. Apart from that, he will again be joining hands with director Sarkunam for a sequel to the 2010 comedy film Kalavani.

Incidentally, Oviya, who has become one of the most sought-after actresses after her stint in Bigg Boss Tamil, made her debut in Tamil cinema with Kalavani, and was a part of Kalakalappu too. It’s not clear at the moment if she’ll be a part of these projects.

Meanwhile, Vemal is awaiting the long-pending release of Mannar Vagera, directed by Boopathy Pandian.