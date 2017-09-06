Now, the actress has confirmed that she’s no longer a part of the film. She says, “I am very open to doing women-centric films, and I was committed to the project as I liked the script a lot. But it kept getting delayed for some reason, and so I am forced to walk out.”

Raai Laxmi is awaiting the release of her Bollywood debut, Julie 2, the teaser of which has been well-received on social media.

“I am quite nervous about it,” says the actress who has been in the industry for more than a decade, doing films across languages.

“Fifty films in 10 years isn’t a joke. But I have the same jittery feeling that I felt during my Tamil acting debut,” she adds.