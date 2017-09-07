Director Deekay has finalised his third film, after Yaamirukka Bayamey and Kavalai Vendam. It will be an adventure-horror, produced by Gnanavel Raja of Studio Green.

The filmmmaker tells us, “We have locked the script, and I have been working on it for the past eight months. It’s not your usual horror film.” He denies it’s a dual-hero subject or a women-centric one. “The film is set in a small village. I am done with the script and will be working on the dialogues until we start shooting.”

Deekay, who has started approaching actors for the film, says, “As Studio Green is producing the film, I don’t have to worry about the names. But all I can say now is that it won’t be Jiiva or Krishna again.”