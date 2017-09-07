Vedhika was the female lead in Muni which released in 2007. (Photo | Facebook/Vedhika)

After the success of Kanchana 2, Raghava Lawrence is keen on extending the franchise with another sequel, Kanchana 3 (Muni 4). Sources close to the film’s unit state that the makers are in talks with Vedhika to rope her in as one of the leads.

Vedhika was the female lead in Muni which released in 2007. The film is expected to go on the floors next month and the crew is currently busy with pre-production work.

Kovai Sarala, Sreeman and Divyadharshini have all been retained for this sequel, which is likely produced by Sun Pictures.