CHENNAI: Actress Jyothika, who awaits the release of her Tamil film "Magalir Mattum", will team up with filmmaker Mani Ratnam next for a yet-untitled bilingual multi-starrer project.

In a media interaction ahead of the release of "Magalir Mattum", Jyothika confirmed signing Ratnam's film.

"After 'Naachiyar', my next film will be with Mani Ratnam sir. I have taken the permission to announce but I can't divulge more information at this moment," Jyothika said.

Mani Ratnam's project is also rumoured to star Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil.

Having made a strong comeback to acting with 2015 Tamil drama "36 Vayadhinile", Jyothika will be seen playing a documentary filmmaker in "Magalir Mattum", a film about women empowerment.

In Bala's "Naachiyar", she plays a police officer.

Jyothika also said she's leaving on a trekking trip this weekend with her family.

"We are really looking forward to this trip. We will be trekking as a family for the first time," she said.