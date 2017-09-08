Aishwarya Rajesh also has an excellent line up of films including Vetrimaaran 'Vada Chennai' and Gautham Menon's 'Dhruva Natchathiram'.

CHENNAI: Actress Aishwarya Rajesh, whose latest film "Daddy" hit the screens on Friday, is thrilled to play one of the leading ladies in filmmaker Mani Ratnam's upcoming yet-untitled Tamil-Telugu bilingual project.

An elated Aishwarya told IANS: "I'm thrilled. It's been my long time desire to work with Mani sir. I play one of the leads but I don't know with whom I will be paired yet."

The project, slated to go on the floors later this year, also stars Jyothika as one of the leads.

Although the makers haven't made any announcement regarding the male protagonists yet, it is rumoured that the project will also star Telugu actor Nani.

