CHENNAI: Tamil crime thriller "Vikram Vedha" has completed 50 days in theatres and its lead actor R. Madhavan, who plays an encounter specialist, says the film plans to continue its successful run in cinema halls.

"'Vikram Vedha'. 50th day today and still running in 37 screens with no signs of giving up. Congrats team," Madhavan tweeted.

Directed by Pushkar-Gayatri, the film also stars Vijay Sethupathi as a gangster.

Inspired from the popular folklore Vikram-Betaal, its morality riddles are applied to a police-gangster backdrop.

The film has emerged as one of the biggest Tamil hits of this year.

Produced by Sashikanth, the film will be soon remade in Telugu with Rana Daggubati and Venkatesh.