Nikki Galrani has completed as many as 25 films in just three years. The actress, who was a part of the recently-released Vikram Prabhu-starrer Neruppu Da, says, “I love it when I am busy, but I make it a point to take some time out to hang out with my friends and family. It’s difficult to maintain a balance but I try to not get lost in work,” she says.

Nikki’s plate is full with films with Kee, Hara Hara Mahadevaki, and Pakka. “I have finished shooting for these films and am listening to more scripts. I’ll make an official announcement soon,” she adds.

For an actress who’s so busy, it’s curious that she didn’t want to be one in the first place. “I was never sure of what I wanted to do until my college days. That’s when films happened. I am trying to do as many films as I can because I am aware that an actress’ shelf life is short.” Nikki has not taken a single break in all these years. “I am a workaholic, and I am happy that I’m getting films in all South Indian languages,” she says.

On Hara Hara Mahadevaki, she says, “many college-goers can relate to my character. I had so much fun working with Gautham Karthik. I am sure the film will be a hit. The script is laced with humour, and was challenging to pull off.”

While comedy may have been hard, romance is even tougher to pull off on screen, she says. “You have to make people believe that two people are in love. It is harder than people think. But thankfully, I have had great chemistry with my co-stars so far.”

She is also excited about Pakka in which she shares screen space with Vikram Prabhu for the second time. “The film is all the more special because I play a fan of Rajinikanth. Even in real life, I am a big fan of his. I consider it a blessing to get to play my real self on screen.”

Nikki doesn’t want to oversell her performances, and would rather that her films do the talking. “I have turned down many offers because of that. When I don’t like a script, I give proper reasons to the team without simply giving them the cold shoulder. Most importantly, I listen to the scripts myself. I don’t let someone else do that on my behalf.”

That’s how she says she’s been able to pick good scripts. “A story may sound good in the beginning, but I also want to know what and how it happens in the middle. I make time for that. I enjoy the process of listening to stories,” she signs off.