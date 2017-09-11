After Jyotika, Nani and Aishwarya Rajesh, we now hear that Simbu is on board for Mani Ratnam’s next. This untitled project has attracted a lot of buzz due to the director’s choices for the cast. It’s being said that the film will also have Vijay Sethupathi, Arvind Swami, and Fahadh Faasil in important roles.

An official announcement of the project and the details of cast and crew is expected to be made soon.

Aishwarya, who’s among the cast, says, “I think there’s something about me and multi-starrers. I am really fortunate to get this offer at this point of time in my career.

It’s every heroine’s dream to act in Mani sir’s direction, and my wish has been fulfilled.

I am not in liberty to discuss this project or my character. Mani sir’s (women) characters are usually strong and meaningful. I am sure mine will be too.”

STR is presently busy with his English film, which has dialogues by Gautham Menon and music by Yuvan Shankar Raja.

As Mani Ratnam’s film’s shoot will begin this December or early January next year, it looks like he’ll complete his project soon and move on to his.