Suseenthiran, who’s working on Nenjil Thunivirundhal starring Sundeep Kishan and Vikranth in the lead, has announced that the title of his next venture is Angelina.

The director’s parents revealed the title of the film. Produced by RD Paneerselvam, the film has music by Sam CS of Vikram Vedha fame.

According to sources, ninety per cent of the film is complete and only a few days of shoot are left.

“The story revolves around the life of college students and will be on the lines of Aadhalal Kaadhal Seiveer.

Besides Soori, most of the actors are newcomers. We are planning to release the film in November,” said a source.