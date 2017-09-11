Vijay Antony’s Annadurai is a fictional family drama, says debutant director Srinivasan. While the film revolves around the life of twin brothers — a drunkard textile shop owner and a PT master—he adds he has given a different dimension to Vijay’s characters.

“The story happens between 2010 and 2017. The first half will be fun and the second half will be high on emotions.”

While Diana Champika plays one of the female leads, there’s also another heroine, Mahima, who plays an important part, reveals Srinivasan.

“Both are wonderful performers. I am sure this film will be talked about for its apt casting just like Balaji Sakthivel’s Kaadhal.”

Beside playing the hero, Vijay Antony has composed music and has taken on editing responsibilities as well.