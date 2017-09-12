Thiagarajan Kumararaja, the man who made 'Aranya Kandam' a neo noir gangster drama in Tamil, is coming back with his second movie 'Super Deluxe' --earlier titled 'Aneethi Kathaigal'. The director has shared the first look of Vijay Sethupathi from the film on his social media page, and it is bound to get fans talking.

The picture shows the Vikram Vedha actor donning a saree and glares.

Fans of course knew that Vijay Sethupathi might play a transgender in the film.

The excitement around the film has now doubled since it's announcement in October last year.

The film also has Gayathrie Shankar, Samantha and Fahadh Faasil playing major roles.

Thiagarajan Kumaraja's first film, Aaranya Kandam, which was released in 2011, won two National awards - for best editing and best first film of a director apart from bagging the Grand Jury Prize at the South Asian International film festival.

Aaranya Kandam starred Jackie Shroff, Sampath, Yasmine Ponnappa and Guru Somasundaram in lead roles.