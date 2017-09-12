His debut film Hara Hara Maha Devaki, starring Gautham Karthik, is yet to release, but director Santhosh P Jayakumar has already signed his next with the actor. Titled Iruttu Araiyil Murattu Kuthu, Santhosh says the film will be “an adult horror-comedy entertainer.”

Talking to The New Indian Express about the film, the director says, “the film is in its nascent stages; so I can’t reveal much. As far the cast is concerned, we’ve retained Gautham Karthik and Mottai Rajendran.”

Dismissing claims that Oviya would be a part of the film, Santhosh says, “She was considered for the role of the heroine, but the chances look bleak. We’re looking at other options and are working on the dates. The female lead will be confirmed soon.”

The director has also retained the music director, cinematographer and art director from his first film.

“We were supposed to start the shoot from the 15th of this month, but now we’re waiting for the FEFSI strike to be called off. We hope to commence next week.”Blue Ghost Pictures, which co-produced Hara Hara Maha Devaki, is bankrolling Iruttu Araiyil Murattu Kuthu as well.