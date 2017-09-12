It’s official: Shalini Pandey of Arjun Reddy fame is playing an important role in Nadigaiyar Thilagam (Mahanati in Telugu), a biopic on legendary actress Savitri.

Sources say that she may play the role of yesteryear actress Jamuna, who was a very close friend of Savitri’s.

Though hers will be a minor role, it’s being said that it forms a very important part of the story.

Sources say the actress had signed the dotted line for Mahanati even before the release of Arjun Reddy.

“She joined the sets on Monday and the production unit is filming scenes involving her and Keerthy Suresh (who plays Savitri),” adds the source. This bilingual is being directed by Nag Ashwin.